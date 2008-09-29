Quarter pole a good time to evaluate quarterback performance

B. Some impressive second-half adjustments: Atlanta and St. Louis didn't score a point in the second half. The Chargers came back from down 15-0 to win 28-18. The Bills went into intermission with six points but roared back for 25 in the second half. Even the Cardinals came out of the locker room to put 35 points on the board after being shutout in the first 30 minutes. Halftime adjustments really start on the sideline during the second quarter, but when smart coaches get to the locker room for 12 minutes they usually reduce what the plan will be for the second half and get their team to play faster and with confidence. It is not a time to add new plays to the package.