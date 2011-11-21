Quality WRs becoming harder to find in Target Report

Have you noticed in the Target Report the last few weeks the number of targets the top ten players are seeing is diminishing? It was just a month ago we had four or five wideouts getting 12 to 15 a game, now, it's decreasing as the season wears on and the weather gets colder. Trying to find a new stud WR to give your team momentum is getting harder. But there are a few diamonds to be found as you sift through the possibilities - and they may be in places like the Queen City and the nation's capital. To the Target Report.