Quality WRs becoming harder to find in Target Report

Have you noticed in the Target Report the last few weeks the number of targets the top ten players are seeing is diminishing? It was just a month ago we had four or five wideouts getting 12 to 15 a game, now, it's decreasing as the season wears on and the weather gets colder. Trying to find a new stud WR to give your team momentum is getting harder. But there are a few diamonds to be found as you sift through the possibilities - and they may be in places like the Queen City and the nation's capital. To the Target Report.
Target analysis
Early Doucet, Jabar Gaffney and Steve Smith (CAR) also had 10 targets each. Doucet has been getting the targets all season long but his production hasn't matched the attention. The Cardinals have the Eagles and 49ers coming up, so stay away from Doucet. Gaffney is interesting, because Rex Grossman had tunnel vision for him against the Cowboys, but Santana Moss is scheduled to come back from injury which will take away from his targets. Still, Gaffney may be worth a flex play going forward if they don't drop off too much.
Brandon Lloyd is going to consistently top this list the remainder of the season, and even though he's getting all the attention of opposing DB's, he's still producing. I maintain he's a solid No. 2 going forward.
I'm not going to fall for the banana in the tailpipe with Roddy White. Yes, he had a great week. No, I don't think it's going to automatically continue. For the rest of this season, he is who he is: someone who's going to be maddeningly inconsistent in terms of fantasy production. I would try to trade White while his value is the highest it's been all season. You can also replace White's name with Mike Williams (TB) in this paragraph and the same points apply.
Jerome Simpson is just solid. Seeing more targets because A.J. Green was out, he produced his best game of the season. Simpson is almost becoming a flex must-start, because even with Green he's consistently producing every week - the Week 10 game versus the Steelers aside, which I think was a hiccup for him.
Riley Cooper went from zero catches to the most targeted guy on the Eagles by Vince Young. This is what happens when a new QB takes over - you have no idea who's going to be his favorite weapon. But don't go running out to get him. When Jeremy Maclin returns, Cooper will re-assume his normal role - that of a spare WR with little fantasy value.
Any more evidence you need that Laurent Robinson is for real? He's just about guaranteed to be a double-digit guy every week with a TD. Sunday made four straight games with a score for him, and even when Miles Austin returns, Robinson's still going to produce. Tony Romo looks to him the most of any Cowboys WR. Keep playing him, or, if you're really nervous about his future down the stretch, or you're deep at WR, then you can sell him really high right now.
Damian Williams and Mike Thomas aren't players you can consistently put in your lineup and expect production. After a great week Williams had just one catch despite all the targets, and Thomas can't dominate in a game despite being the de facto No. 1 in Jacksonville -- and he may be losing that status. You can stay away from them.
Michael Crabtree is maddening. He gets the targets every week, yet doesn't give you the corresponding fantasy points. His huge Week 11 gives you hope a breakout is coming, but for now he's a No. 3 or a flex play for your team. That even applies this week, in a short week against the Ravens, because you can put up big points in the passing game against them.
Victor Cruz just continues to churn out fantasy points, and is one of the few waiver wire additions from this season who's been consistent week-to-week. Honestly? He's arguably a No. 1 WR for your fantasy team at this point and is a must-start.
