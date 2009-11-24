QBs will dominate the MVP race, but others also deserve credit

Has anybody noticed that Indy's defense has allowed the fewest points in the NFL (15.7 per game)? That has a lot to do with this high-motored pass rusher who has 9.5 sacks. There are only a handful of defensive linemen in the NFL who occupy a significant amount of the opponent's game plans each week and Freeney is one of them. No slight to Colts DE Robert Mathis, one of the most underappreciated players in the league, but seriously, do the Colts lead the NFL in scoring defense without Freeney?