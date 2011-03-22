QBs in demand, but that's just the tip for NFC West teams

The quarterback situation could be resolved for the short term by re-signing Matt Hasselbeck, who threw seven touchdowns in two playoff games last year. But it just feels like Seattle is looking at a trade or to the draft at the position. Look for Seattle to draft two offensive linemen and plug them into the lineup early. Lawyer Milloy gave Carroll what he wanted from an experience perspective at safety, but at his age must be replaced. A cornerback, at the very least a nickel corner, is a draft priority.