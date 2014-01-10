QBs hard to find in early five-round 2014 mock draft

It's sad to see the 2013 fantasy football season end, but now is where the fun begins for 2014 -- the first one-man mock draft for next season. Before I start, I'd like to let you all in on a stat: A total of 15 quarterbacks scored at least 248.10 fantasy points in 2013. That's almost half of the entire league's starters! Back in 2009, a mere eight signal-callers reached that mark. This stat just adds fuel to the draft strategy of waiting on a quarterback that helped me earn nine postseason appearances and seven championship berths in my nine fantasy leagues in 2013.