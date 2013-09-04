QB Tracker: Plenty of movement after first week of play

After being cast as a game manager despite a gaudy stat sheet as a junior, McCarron was determined to prove to the naysayers that he could function as a playmaker in a pro-style offense. He failed miserably in that regard during a disappointing debut performance that saw him complete only 10-of-23 passes for 110 yards with one touchdown and one interception against Virginia Tech. Of course, some of McCarron's issues could be placed on the leaky offensive line and receivers unable to get off the physical jams from the Hokies' tenacious cornerbacks. However, a franchise quarterback should be able to put the offense on his back when things aren't going well. While the lackluster performance certainly won't help McCarron shed the unwanted "manager" label, he will get plenty of chances to alter that perception against a tough slate of opponents in the SEC.