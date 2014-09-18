QB stock watch: Can you still start Tom Brady?

» I'm utterly confused what to make of Tony Romo's start to the season. He's currently sitting there as the 27th highest-scoring quarterback after back-to-back top-10 fantasy season. The pundits say Dallas has a strong offensive line. We know he has weapons in Dez Bryant, Terrance Williams and Jason Witten. The defense is supposed to be terrible, meaning the team should be in line to throw more, especially in the second half. Scott Linehan is calling plays (one of 47 offensive coaches, it seems) and has a long track record of having an extremely pass-heavy tilt. Romo himself, despite the detractors, is by every metric a solid quarterback with skills. EVERYTHING tells you Romo should be good from a fantasy perspective and yet ... I'm still buying Romo but it's very possible his back issues are lingering. He might not start paying dividends until the second half of the season.