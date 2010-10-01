QB Stafford making progress, might return for Rams showdown

Detroit Lions second-year quarterback Matt Stafford will not play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, and will likely miss at least one week beyond that, according to a league source.
Stafford suffered a right shoulder injury in the Lions' season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears on Sept. 12.
Stafford's return for Week 5 against the St. Louis Rams is "possible," but by no means certain. It could take Stafford a few more weeks of practice before he plays, but the 2009 first-overall pick is making progress, according to sources.
The Lions will determine if a return before their Week 7 bye makes sense, or if extra rest and recovery is the better option.
Lions running back Jahvid Best, who missed practice time this week with a turf toe injury on his right foot, plans to practice Friday and play Sunday against the Packers.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.