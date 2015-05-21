QB rankings: Readers debate merits of Tom Brady, Alex Smith

Thanks for the tweet, Hamadou. Interesting that you bring up "team," because when it comes to Flacco, the man has certainly benefitted from organizational support? Received a ton of responses after shooting the top 10 quarterbacks video, with a huge number pertaining to the absence of Flacco. People reference his playoff success -- of which he has plenty -- but fail to mention that in his first few years in the league, the Ravens boasted a damn-good defensive outfit. No doubt, Flacco was amazing during the 2012 playoff run. While the postseason is extremely important, so is the regular season. Flacco hasn't been consistent, and in some cases, the defense had to carry the team. So let's go recent, as every quarterback being evaluated now should not have 2008 included. Makes no sense. Let's look at it like politics: a four-year term. Smith vs. Flacco ...