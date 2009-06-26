QB or not QB? Veteran Curry understands rookie White's predicament

"You come out of college thinking you are a quarterback, you will be a quarterback and all you want is a chance to succeed or fail," Curry said. "I was on the practice squad my first year with the Raiders, and I was the scout-team quarterback whenever we played a mobile quarterback. I didn't get a lot of chances to show what I could do, but at least I earned a shot. Teams wanted me to play safety at the combine before the draft. I said no. They wanted me to work out at safety at my pro day. I said no. But once I got with the Raiders and at least had a year at the position, I was willing."