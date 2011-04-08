QB-needy teams might wait to find their guy in Round 2

The NFL game is won through the air, and Ryan Mallett has the best arm in the draft. Mallett lacks escape skills and has to win with decision-making and a quick release. People are quick to point out Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and even Dan Marino all won that way, but many other "pocket" passers have failed. His off-the-field issues need to be resolved for his focus to remain strictly on football. I have interviewed him numerous times and believe there's a lot to work with, and he knows he has to win in the pocket. He's 6-foot-7 and others are quick to say that not many guys that tall have succeeded in the past. His coach at Arkansas, Bobby Petrino, put a lot on his shoulders with line calls, audibles and a tough coaching style. Mallett can attack the whole field with his arm, but defenses will aggressively go after him knowing he's a stationary target.