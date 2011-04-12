QB need dictates wheeling and dealing to start Round 2

Mock draft: Round 2

Following up with my first-round mock draft, it's time to take a look at the second round.

Keep in mind, there will be different teams in certain slots due to the trades I predicted in the first round. We also start off Round 2 with another trade.

Washington now owns the top slot in this projection after making a deal with the Patriots. The move from 41 to 33, cost the Redskins 110 points on the trade chart. Since the Redskins don't have another pick until 144, they send next year's third-round pick to New England.

The deal allows the Redskins to get their quarterback of the future, but look at New England in this mock draft. They draft Anthony Castonzo, Muhammad Wilkerson, Danny Watkins and Ryan Williams. They also pick up an additional second and third next year, and still have five picks left in the 2011 draft.

  1. New Orleans Saints,Adrian Clayborn**, DE, Iowa
  1. * New England Patriots,Muhammad Wilkerson**, DT, Temple
  1. Denver Broncos, Kyle Rudolph, TE, Notre Dame
  1. Cleveland Browns, Martez Wilson, ILB, Illinois
  1. Arizona Cardinals, Derek Sherrod, OT, Mississippi State
  1. * New York Jets, *Justin Houston, OLB, Georgia
  1. Dallas Cowboys, Ras-I Dowling, CB, Virginia
  1. Houston Texans, Davon House, CB, New Mexico State
  1. Minnesota Vikings, Andy Dalton, QB, TCU
  1. Detroit Lions, Curtis Brown, CB, Texas
  1. San Francisco 49ers, Phil Taylor, NT, Baylor

  1. Denver Broncos, Rahim Moore, S, UCLA
  1. St. Louis Rams, Leonard Hankerson, WR, Miami (Fla.)
  1. Oakland Raiders, Rodney Hudson, G/C, Florida State
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars, Randall Cobb, WR, Kentucky
  1. San Diego Chargers, Jonathan Baldwin, WR, Pittsburgh
  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jabaal Sheard, DE, Pittsburgh
  1. New York Giants, Bruce Carter, OLB, North Carolina
  1. Indianapolis Colts, Stefen Wisniewski, C, Penn State
  1. Philadelphia Eagles, Stephen Paea, DT, Oregon State
  1. Kansas City Chiefs, Jerrel Jernigan, WR, Troy
  1. New Orleans Saints, Mikel Leshoure, RB, Illinois
  1. Seattle Seahawks, Orlando Franklin, OT, Miami (Fla.)
  1. Baltimore Ravens, Edmond Gates, WR, Abilene Christian
  1. Atlanta Falcons, Luke Stocker, TE, Tennessee
  1. New England Patriots, Ryan Williams, RB, Virginia Tech
  1. San Diego Chargers, Christian Ballard, DE, Iowa
  1. Chicago Bears, Sam Acho, LB, Texas
  1. Pittsburgh Steelers, James Carpenter, OT, Alabama
  1. Green Bay Packers, Brooks Reed, OLB, Arizona
  • Projected trade between the Patriots and Redskins. New England sends the 33rd pick to Washington for the 41st and a 2012 third-round choice.

** Projected trade between the Bills and Saints. Buffalo receives the 24th overall pick and New Orleans gets four choices (34, 100, 122 and 133).

* Projected trade between the Bengals and Patriots. Cincinnati trades up to 28 and New England slides down to 35 and also gets a second-round pick next year.

** Projected trade between the Jets and Titans. Tennessee moves up to 30 in exchange for its second-round pick (No. 39) as well as the 109 and 142 overall selections.

Round 1 mock draft

