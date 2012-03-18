QB Matt Flynn reaches agreement with Seahawks

Flynn's deal answers one of Seattle's big offseason questions. The Seahawks have focused mostly on bringing back their own free agents - most notably running back Marshawn Lynch and defensive end Red Bryant. The only quarterback with experience on the Seahawks' roster is Tarvaris Jackson, who played through a difficult pectoral injury for more than half of last season that won him admiration in the Seahawks locker room. But he never took firm hold of the job.