QB Kevin Kolb signs 4-year deal with Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -Kevin Kolb signed a four-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday, the last of the team's eight picks to sign.
Kolb threw for 3,809 yards and 30 touchdowns his senior year at Houston, earning Conference USA offensive player of the year honors. He was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award last year.
Few expected the Eagles to select a quarterback with their first overall pick despite questions about the health of Donovan McNabb, who is coming off a season-ending knee injury. McNabb practiced during the team's final minicamp in June, slightly ahead of schedule.
The team opens training camp on Friday, when rookies and select veterans report.