QB Josh Rosen signs one-year deal with 49ers

﻿Josh Rosen﻿'s latest landing spot will be his home for the next year.

San Francisco has signed Rosen to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday.

The team also signed running back ﻿Austin Walter﻿, which it announced with the same press release.

Rosen was part of the Buccaneers' practice squad when San Francisco found itself in need of quarterback depth late in the season. The 49ers signed Rosen off the Buccaneers' practice squad on Dec. 23, and he spent the rest of the 2020 season with San Francisco.

General manager John Lynch apparently sees enough in the former No. 10 overall pick of the Arizona Cardinals, keeping him around for another year as part of a team that has needed its depth at the position more often than most clubs due to ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s various injuries. Rosen was a first-round pick because of the same quarterbacking potential that made him a five-star recruit out of St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California, in 2015. He was thrust into a difficult situation in Arizona as a rookie, forced onto the field in the final moments of a regular-season game to make his unexpected debut, and he played behind a shoddy offensive line that rarely afforded him the time needed to throw.

Most importantly, Rosen hasn't been given the organizational stability or security necessary for optimal development, instead being asked to figure it out as he went under former Cardinals coach Steve Wilks before he was unceremoniously dumped by Arizona in a trade to Miami. With little pressure on him to produce in San Francisco, Rosen might finally be in an ideal situation to learn the pro game under offensive wizard Kyle Shanahan.