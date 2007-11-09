QB Jackson among four questionable Vikings

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Once again, the Minnesota Vikings will delay naming their starting quarterback until Sunday's pregame warmups.
Tarvaris Jackson, who was knocked out last week with a concussion, is listed as questionable for the game at Green Bay.
Brooks Bollinger will start if Jackson doesn't, but coach Brad Childress said Friday he will wait to reveal his starter for the third time in nine games. In two other weeks this season, he hinted at his choice but stopped short of formally announcing it.
Jackson and Bollinger have shared time at the position in practice this week. Jackson said he hasn't had any significant effects from the injury, but Bollinger has played well in relief on three seperate occasions this year and is the favorite to start.
Two defensive starters and a key offensive player were listed as questionable Friday: defensive end Ray Edwards (foot), cornerback Antoine Winfield (hamstring) and wide receiver Sidney Rice (hamstring).
All three will be game-time decisions, but Winfield said he felt better after sitting out last week against the San Diego Chargers.
They're not likely to keep four quarterbacks on the roster for long, though, and Childress said after Friday's practice that a move could be soon. He didn't elaborate.
