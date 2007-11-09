QB Jackson among four questionable Vikings

Published: Nov 09, 2007 at 07:38 AM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Once again, the Minnesota Vikings will delay naming their starting quarterback until Sunday's pregame warmups.

Injuries:
» Week 10 fantasy injury report

Tarvaris Jackson, who was knocked out last week with a concussion, is listed as questionable for the game at Green Bay.

Brooks Bollinger will start if Jackson doesn't, but coach Brad Childress said Friday he will wait to reveal his starter for the third time in nine games. In two other weeks this season, he hinted at his choice but stopped short of formally announcing it.

Jackson and Bollinger have shared time at the position in practice this week. Jackson said he hasn't had any significant effects from the injury, but Bollinger has played well in relief on three seperate occasions this year and is the favorite to start.

Two defensive starters and a key offensive player were listed as questionable Friday: defensive end Ray Edwards (foot), cornerback Antoine Winfield (hamstring) and wide receiver Sidney Rice (hamstring).

All three will be game-time decisions, but Winfield said he felt better after sitting out last week against the San Diego Chargers.

With Kelly Holcomb still experiencing stiffness and pain in his neck after an injury Oct. 28 against the Eagles, the Vikings signed former Philadelphia quarterback Koy Detmer this week.

They're not likely to keep four quarterbacks on the roster for long, though, and Childress said after Friday's practice that a move could be soon. He didn't elaborate.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley inactive vs. Panthers due to personal matter

The Falcons will once again be without receiver ﻿Calvin Ridley﻿. The team announced Sunday that Ridley is officially inactive versus the Panthers due to a personal matter.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 8 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Cordarrelle Patterson's increased workload in Falcons offense expected to continue

﻿Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson﻿'s ground campaign has been one of the most pleasantly surprising developments this season. Don't expect Atlanta to ease up on the former All-Pro returner's carries anytime soon.
news

Jaguars owner Shad Khan says he 'absolutely' has faith in coach Urban Meyer

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport speaks exclusively with Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who talks about his faith in head coach Urban Meyer and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW