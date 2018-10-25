QB Index, Week 8: Five long-shot trade candidates

Tyrod Taylor, Cleveland Browns: The Brownstraded Carlos Hyde, a quality veteran starter who was clearly in Cleveland on a one-year rental. Could they do the same with Taylor now that he's on the bench? And could there be a surprise team -- like the Dolphins -- willing to take a shot? The 29-year-old is more likely to finally hit free agency in the offseason, where he may wind up being the latest "bridge quarterback for hire," following in the fine tradition of Josh McCown and Fitzpatrick.