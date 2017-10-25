QB Index, Week 8: Carson Wentz sparking MVP chatter

His nascent MVP campaign got a huge boost because his best two games of the season came in back-to-back prime-time efforts. The Eagles' passing game lacked rhythm in the season's first month, with flashes of brilliance and progress mixed in with erratic accuracy and some loose throws. Compared to Tom Brady and Alex Smith, Wentz wasn't required to do too much in September to help his team win. That helps explain why Wentz is No. 3 in this week's QB Index, which is based on an average game score I compile each week that combines Game Pass viewing and witchcraft.