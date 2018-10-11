QB Index, Week 6: Four opinions I will fight you over

Whether approaching average at quarterback is enough is another question. Jacksonville's loss in Kansas City, which could mean a return trip to town in January, should caution Marrone about the thin line defensive-minded teams walk. The Jaguars managed to pick off Patrick Mahomes twice in his first eight drives, but the Chiefs put up 23 points in the other six drives. The most talented defense in football barely slowed down Mahomes, and there's no reason to think that defenses will suddenly rise in the playoffs after they mostly collapsed last winter. The Jaguars might need Bortles to carry them to go any further this time around, and he's not that much better.