QB Index, Week 3: Russell Wilson stuck in a loop

In a league marked by caution and calculated decision-making, it remains a treat to watch Roethlisberger and the Steelers always go for it. Nursing a three-point lead over the Brownsin Week 1 with under three minutes to play, when most teams would be draining the clock, Big Ben let it fly downfield to a well-covered Antonio Brown. Game over. Against Minnesota on Sunday, Roethlisberger kept going deep with impunity, as if he earned extra points for air yards. My favorite throw against the Vikings traveled 57 yards downfield, thrown by Roethlisberger flat-footed just before he was hit, in the first play of the second quarter. The ball struck receiver Martavis Bryant in the helmet, but Bryant drew a pass-interference penalty, setting up Roethlisberger's second touchdown toss of the day three plays later.