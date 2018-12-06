QB Index, Week 14: Giants among desperate teams

Washington Redskins: Coach Jay Gruden and team president Bruce Allen never expected to be in this position after signing Alex Smith to a four-year contract extension last March with $55 million guaranteed. There's no telling how Smith will recover from the compound leg fracture he suffered last month -- Thursday brought the troubling news that he's battling an infection related to his leg surgery -- but, unfortunately, the specifics of Smith's contract could force Washington to make an early decision about his future. Even though the Redskins owe $15 million guaranteed to Smith next season, they could decide to cut him before the fifth day of the new league year in 2019 to avoid guaranteeing his 2020 salary.