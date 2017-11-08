QB Index, Week 10: Joe Flacco lost, Blake Bortles found

The Lions' offense came out of a Week 7 bye looking like a different team. Stafford is getting protected well enough and moved the ball at will against the Steelersand Packers with an array of dazzling throws. If playing quarterback were only a contest of which guy could complete the greatest variety of gems showcasing arm strength, touch and a little too much confidence, Stafford might rank ahead of everyone except Aaron Rodgers. When Stafford is on, as he has been the last two weeks, there just aren't many players better. Golden Tate and Marvin Jones are now both on pace for 1,000-yard seasons and this offense could quietly be one of the most entertaining to watch down the stretch.