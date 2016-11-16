QB Index: Russell Wilson's back; Dak Prescott shines

Turnovers weren't the only problem bedeviling Mariota's start. He also was lacking the "wow" plays of his rookie season, and he was not making quick decisions. Those plays are back, along with the ball placement that enables his receivers to make plays after the catch. (Some great play-calling hasn't hurt.) Even considering a poor Week 7 game against the Colts, Mariota has been one of the five best quarterbacks in football since Week 5. The first quarter of his season weighs him down in these rankings -- which is also true of Cousins, Taylor and Winston, to varying degrees.