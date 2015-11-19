QB Index: Ranking the starters from 1 to 32

The BortlesCoaster doesn't quite have a ring to it, so maybe we'll call this season from the Jaguars quarterback Bortlesmania. He might lead the entire league in "wow" plays but he will follow two outrageous throws with huge mistakes. No quarterback has more highs and lows, but there's no denying Bortles has made real progress. He reminds me of a young Cam Newton. He's late on throws but can make up for it with his big arm. There is so much flash and so much disaster. Last week was typical. He had some great scrambles away from pressure. But he also almost threw the game away one play before the game's controversial finish. ... Marcus Mariota, meanwhile, is steady as a metronome. Despite the wildly varying statistics, his games against the Saints and the Panthers weren't too different. He takes what the defense gives him without a lot of fuss. Despite one rookie mistake on a bad interception, Mariota was very sharp against Carolina. He just didn't get the breaks that he did the week before. His touch is excellent. He reminds me a little of Drew Brees, with better running.