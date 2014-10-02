QB Index: Quarter season rankings 1-32

This ranking might look silly in a few months, but Davis has legitimately looked like he's belonged for 2.5 starts. He's made more "wow" throws down the field than we'd ever expect considering his relatively weak arm. ... Cousins struggled to close against Philadelphia, and crumbled when things got rough against New York. We need to see more. ... Stanton, like Palmer, can pull off some gorgeous deep passes. The Cardinals just might be able to contend with him. ... Foles doesn't deserve to be any higher based strictly on his 2014 play. His Week 1 was a nightmare, and he was all over the place in Week 2. He's either missed seeing open receivers or missed them with inaccurate passes. No other player has more misleading numbers. ... Tannehill quieted controversy with a great game against Oakland, but we have no idea what's coming after Miami's bye. ... Hoyer makes just enough throws each week to make you think the next week could be better.