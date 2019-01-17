QB Index: One big question facing each playoff QB

Which brings us to this weekend's conference championship games. It is too simple, too easy, to position the weekend as the young guns, Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff (combined age: 47) against two G.O.A.T.s, Brady and Brees, refusing to go out to pasture. So many other factors besides the quarterbacks will determine who wins on Sunday, yet there's no denying how differentSuper Bowl week could feel depending on the winners. It could be two veteran quarterbacks who are locks for the Hall of Fame battling for another shot at glory, possibly their last. Or it could be something totally fresh, like when Kurt Warner first brought the Rams or Brady first brought the Patriots. If the last six seasons have taught us anything, it's that the old guard will not exit the stage without a fight.