QB Index: Matthew Stafford up, Aaron Rodgers down?

Welp, Geno Smith is going to start the Jets' Week 7 game against the Ravens. Whether Fitzpatrick gets another start in New York or not, it's worth noting his incredible run. He hasn't just played for six teams since being taken 250th overall in 2005 -- he's started the majority of a season for all of those teams except in St. Louis, where he was briefly a fantasy football darling as a rookie in 2005. He probably will wind up starting games for a seventh team before he's done, too, but the decision to bench him in the here and now makes sense. He plays like a guy who knows too well that he's in a deep slump.