QB Index: Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford surprise

Ranking Big Ben so low feels so wrong. He's had three vintage games, yet he's also had three no-shows out of seven starts: at Philadelphia (62.4 passer rating), at Miami (57.1), and at Baltimore (67.3). Lately, teams have been playing consistent Cover 2 zone defense against him, daring him to force the ball into the middle of the field. He's taken the bait and was lucky to have only one interception against Baltimore. ... Watching the Cowboys' offense against the Browns' defense was the closest you'll ever get in the NFL to watching an SEC power take on a cream-puff out-of-conference foe. Prescott is a rhythm thrower, and he noticeably gets on hot streaks as a passer. Even if he only has to make a few throws with heat in his face each game, he usually makes them. His preseason performance has translated seamlessly to regular-season success, something you don't often see happen.