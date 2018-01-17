QB Index: How each non-GOAT can win Super Bowl LII

Keenum's willingness to make such unconventional throws has ultimately been an asset. His very next throw after the ugly pick was a gorgeous teardrop pass to Jarius Wright for 27 yards that set up a field goal. He completed one red-zone pass that had Troy Aikman namechecking Brett Favre. With under two minutes left, Keenum threw a preposterous 24-yard toss over Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore's head to Adam Thielen to set up a go-ahead field goal. Keenum did two hop-steps to the right on the throw and took the shot like a fall-away jumper for no particular reason, the type of throw that drives ex-scouts like Bucky -- and probably some of Keenum's coaches -- insane. But he completed the pass and showed no hesitation in making it. What has occasionally made Keenum a liability as a pro is also what makes him great.