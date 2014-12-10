QB Index: Eleven teams that need new QBs in 2015

Chicago Bears: Maybe this wouldn't even be a shock. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that that the Bears had a case of "buyer's remorse" regarding Jay Cutler, and Brandon Marshalldidn't disagree. Cutler is guaranteed $15.5 million next season, which is high but not that much above market price for a mid-level starting quarterback. Some of the teams at the top of this list would inevitably be interested if Cutler was available as a free agent. Trading for him much trickier to pull off.