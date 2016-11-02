QB Index: Derek Carr ascending in midseason rankings

As great as Derek Carr played Sunday, he would have never had the chance to rack up so many yards in overtime if Winston had connected on a handful of open deep balls. The Bucs finished the Raiders game with three consecutive three-and-outs. An overheated checkdown throw in overtime ended a drive, the type of routine miss that happens too often for Winston when he hits a cold patch. Winston has made a concerted effort to dial down the turnovers, throwing six TDs to only one interception over the last three weeks. He still shows guts, like when he tried to run over Raiders linebacker Perry Riley at the goal line. But his funky, streaky accuracy reminds me of a young Joe Flacco, a player who can go from Canton to Cartman during the span of one game.