QB Index: Dak Prescott or Carson Wentz?

Sunday was one of the lowest moments of the Blake Bortles era in Jacksonville. Bortles' crazy mechanics have been dissected to death and his total lack of accuracy is far from his only problem. On so many of his dropbacks against Oakland, Bortles had all day to throw -- but his decision-making moved in slow motion. The third-year QB stared down receivers and often had a hitch in his throw. That led to eight passes defensed by Oakland on a day when Bortles was very lucky to only have two interceptions. This used to be a big-play offense. Now? Bortles routinely checks the ball down on third-and-long, often throwing heaters to his receivers only a few feet away.