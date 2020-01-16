QB Index, Championship Sunday: Who needs SB LIV the most?

**Blair:** I've always thought it was a bit silly to judge a quarterback by his ability to win multiple Super Bowls, because there are just so many factors beyond individual greatness that determine playoff success. How much was Steve Young's legacy *really* hurt by his failure to win more than one as a starter? How much was Peyton Manning's legacy *really* boosted by his second [Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl) win, secured largely on the backs of the [Broncos](/teams/denverbroncos/profile?team=DEN)' defense while Manning was reduced to a duck-throwing shell of his former self? Rodgers should be known forever more as an all-timer at the sport's marquee position, even if he never expands his ring collection beyond one. But I still had to slot him first, because we can never totally be sure how history will remember us, and it wouldn't hurt his long-term status as a god-tier great if the QB Indexers of 2050 could look back and know Rodgers won more Super Bowls than, say, Trent Dilfer. Then there's the matter of surpassing one Brett Lorenzo Favre in the [Packers](/teams/greenbaypackers/profile?team=GB)' section of the ol' [Super Bowl standings](https://www.pro-football-reference.com/super-bowl/standings.htm). Yes, national rep is one thing, but it would surely be satisfying on some level for Rodgers to [grab a little ground](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000001031119/article/nfc-north-franchise-quarterbacks-each-teams-greatest-passer) on his immediate predecessor in Green Bay's pantheon of legendary QBs. Finally, as ludicrous as it might seem, there is the nagging sense that time is running out. Sixteen months ago, Rodgers was 34 years old and [widely viewed](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000958545/article/qb-index-week-1-aaron-rodgers-poised-for-mvp-run) [as one of the absolute best](https://ftw.usatoday.com/2018/09/2018-nfl-quarterback-rankings-tom-brady-aaron-rodgers) quarterbacks in the NFL. Now, he's a 36-year-old grizzled veteran, overshadowed somewhat by buzzier, younger quarterbacks and closer to the end of the road than the beginning. The NFL only puts on one [Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl) per year, and the list of people who want to win it isn't getting any shorter (or less talented). This isn't Rodgers' last, best chance, but it might be his third-to-last or second-to-last best chance, which helps push him to No. 1 here. </content:power-ranking>