QB dilemmas: Questions and solutions for nine teams

What is the issue?: The Panthers enter the training camp with the prospect of starting Jimmy Clausen or Cam Newton at quarterback. While most would expect Newton to be the guy based on his status as the No. 1 overall pick, he hasn't had a full offseason to learn the nuances of the offense, and that might keep him from having a legitimate chance at success as a first-year starter. Clausen, on the other hand, didn't have a lot of success as a rookie, and there are whispers that his teammates lack confidence in his ability to get it done.