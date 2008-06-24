QB debate: Breaking down the Romo vs. Eli Manning argument

Eli Manning and Tony Romo have both played enough in the past two seasons to compare their production. While Romo has been in the NFL longer, Eli Manning has been on the field longer. Some categories can be compared head-to-head while others will be discussed by percentages. My intent is not to direct you to decide which man is the best player, but to help you decide which guy you like more and at least have some facts to back up the opinion in case you run into a Cowboys/Giants argument over the summer.