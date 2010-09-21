QB controversies aside, goal is to put team in best spot to win

If you really want to end a QB controversy, get the right guy when you have the chance. Last spring, McNabb was available for a second-round pick and a third- or fourth-round pick next year. Every team involved in benching its starting quarterback right now has to look in the mirror and ask why it passed on that opportunity (or traded McNabb away in the first place)? Heck, there's another dozen teams that should also look in the mirror on that decision. In a few weeks, some of them will be denying there's a QB controversy.