QB carousel: Kirk Cousins, Tony Romo, Jimmy G to ...

If the Redskins were head-over-heels for Cousins, they wouldn't be in this position. Neither would Cousins, who reportedly "doesn't want to be" with the team anymore after endless haggling over his contract. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah believes there's a "greater than 50 percent chance" that the 28-year-old quarterback won't be on Washington's roster next season, saying he "would not be shocked at all if we saw a Kirk Cousins-to-San Francisco trade go down." Once they tag him, the Redskins are free to work out a deal with the Niners -- perhaps as soon as next week's NFL Scouting Combine. Negotiations won't be simple, but one way or another, I have Cousins booked for a new start in Northern California.