QB Campbell agrees to 1-year deal with Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - Quarterback Jason Campbell agreed to a one-year contract Tuesday with the Chicago Bears and will back up Jay Cutler.
Later Tuesday, special teams standout and linebacker Blake Costanzo said he received a two-year deal from Chicago.
Campbell has spent the past two years in Oakland after playing his first four seasons with Washington and has started 70 of the 71 games he has appeared in. But he was injured midway through last season and the Raiders brought in Carson Palmer.
He has completed 1,296 of 2,131 passes for 14,417 yards, 74 touchdowns and 50 interceptions in his career.
The Bears were looking for a backup after Caleb Hanie struggled late last season filling in for the injured Cutler. Chicago eventually turned to Josh McCown, who is a free agent.
Campbell's signing came a few hours after the Bears landed Pro Bowl receiver Brandon Marshall in a trade with Miami for two third-round draft picks.
The 27-year-old Costanzo, who had 12 tackles for the NFC West champion 49ers last season, said he is eager to join one of the best special teams units in the NFL.
"I'm excited to be a part of the team," Costanzo said in a text message.
His agent, David Canter, also tweeted the news.
"Congratulations to client (at)BlakeCostanzo51 for agreeing to terms on a new 2 year deal with the Chicago Bears."
The Bears also agreed to a two-year contract with cornerback Tim Jennings, keeping him off the free agent market.
Signed by the Bears in 2010 after spending his first four seasons in Indianapolis, Jennings has seven interceptions with 42 pass breakups and five forced fumbles in his career. Known as a solid run-stopping corner, he overtook Zack Bowman for a starting spot opposite Charles Tillman during the 2010 season.