QB Campbell agrees to 1-year deal with Bears

Published: Mar 13, 2012 at 10:59 AM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - Quarterback Jason Campbell agreed to a one-year contract Tuesday with the Chicago Bears and will back up Jay Cutler.

Later Tuesday, special teams standout and linebacker Blake Costanzo said he received a two-year deal from Chicago.

Campbell has spent the past two years in Oakland after playing his first four seasons with Washington and has started 70 of the 71 games he has appeared in. But he was injured midway through last season and the Raiders brought in Carson Palmer.

He has completed 1,296 of 2,131 passes for 14,417 yards, 74 touchdowns and 50 interceptions in his career.

The Bears were looking for a backup after Caleb Hanie struggled late last season filling in for the injured Cutler. Chicago eventually turned to Josh McCown, who is a free agent.

Campbell's signing came a few hours after the Bears landed Pro Bowl receiver Brandon Marshall in a trade with Miami for two third-round draft picks.

The 27-year-old Costanzo, who had 12 tackles for the NFC West champion 49ers last season, said he is eager to join one of the best special teams units in the NFL.

"I'm excited to be a part of the team," Costanzo said in a text message.

His agent, David Canter, also tweeted the news.

"Congratulations to client (at)BlakeCostanzo51 for agreeing to terms on a new 2 year deal with the Chicago Bears."

The Bears also agreed to a two-year contract with cornerback Tim Jennings, keeping him off the free agent market.

Signed by the Bears in 2010 after spending his first four seasons in Indianapolis, Jennings has seven interceptions with 42 pass breakups and five forced fumbles in his career. Known as a solid run-stopping corner, he overtook Zack Bowman for a starting spot opposite Charles Tillman during the 2010 season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs' offensive linemen 'handled business' against Eagles' vaunted defensive front after week of doubts

Playing with purpose and passion, the offensive line was largely responsible for the Chiefs scoring 24 points over their final four possessions -- including a field goal in the game's final seconds that gave Kansas City its second championship in four seasons.

news

Eagles' unquestioned leader Jalen Hurts owns his role in narrow Super Bowl loss to Chiefs

Jalen Hurts was a revelation this season and played his best in the biggest game. Yet despite having a four-TD performance in Sunday's Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs, the team's unquestioned leader owned his role in the loss and challenged himself to learn from it, Judy Battista writes.

news

Super Bowl win, awards only part of why Patrick Mahomes' 2022 season may end up his best

Patrick Mahomes capped his MVP-winning season with a second Super Bowl title and another Super Bowl MVP award. But the new hardware is only part of the reason why Jeffri Chadiha thinks Mahomes' 2022 campaign may end up being the finest of his career.

news

Move the Sticks: Super Bowl LVII recap

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE