QB Anderson still on the sidelines for the Browns

Published: Aug 25, 2008 at 02:58 PM

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Derek Anderson wasn't cleared to return to practice Monday, so Brady Quinn likely will start his second straight game Thursday night in the preseason finale against the Chicago Bears.

Anderson suffered a concussion Aug. 18 when he was sacked by New York Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora and his helmet banged off the Giants Stadium turf. He hasn't practiced or talked to the media since.

Coach Romeo Crennel said Monday that Anderson hasn't passed tests designed to determine whether he's returned to normal brain function.

"He's in the building and walking around," Crennel said. "Those concussions, you've got to go slow with those. They say rest is the best thing."

Anderson was one of seven starters, including kick returner Joshua Cribbs (ankle), who didn't play Saturday in a 26-6 loss to the Lions that dropped the Browns to 0-3 in the preseason.

Receiver Braylon Edwards (foot), running back Jamal Lewis (hamstring), safeties Sean Jones (swelling in knee) and Brodney Pool (concussion) and linebacker Willie McGinest (groin) also stayed behind in Cleveland to recover.

Crennel said they're all progressing, but McGinest was the only one who practiced Monday, and he left the field after individual drills.

If the injured players are unable to practice Tuesday they won't play against the Bears, Crennel said. The club is focusing on getting everyone back for the Sept. 7 regular-season opener against Dallas.

"We've got 10 days after the Chicago game," Crennel said. "If we can get some good work in those 10 days, the guys have enough experience and have worked together enough for the last year, that they'll be able to jell."

Despite Anderson's continued absence, Crennel said he hasn't started preparing Quinn for a possible start against the Cowboys, which would be his first regular-season NFL start.

Quinn was 14-for-24 for 106 yards versus the Lions. He led two field-goal drives in a little more than a half of playing time.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers DC DeMeco Ryan on Nick Bosa progress: Still day to day

On Wednesday, former first-round pick Nick Bosa had a maintenance day and first-year defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans let it be known there was no rushing to get Bosa back out there.
news

Raiders sign six-time Pro Bowl DL Gerald McCoy

Gerald McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman, has signed with the Raiders, the team announced on Wednesday.
news

Sterling Shepard supports Giants HC Joe Judge's discipline: 'If you don't like it, then you're welcome to leave'

Veteran Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard conveyed that the team is turning the page on Tuesday's skirmish and made it clear that he has no problems with Joe Judge's old-school approach in punishing the team for the fracas. 
news

Tom Brady, Bruce Arians to attend Peyton Manning's Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement in Canton

Tom Brady is making the trip to Northeast Ohio to attend the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony on Sunday, where his longtime rival and friend Peyton Manning will be enshrined.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW