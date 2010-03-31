QA Test Article for Embedded Players

Large with Pre roll - LIVE
The Bengals are poised to select an impact player at No. 5 who should immediately upgrade their offense. Whether it is offensive tackle Penei Sewell or receiver Ja'Marr Chase is the most significant topic of discussion.
First-year Falcons GM Terry Fontenot was asked about the recent reports of Atlanta receiving trade calls for star wideout Julio Jones, and gave an honest assessment given the team's current cap situation.