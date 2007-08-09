Q&A with Brent Jones

B.J.: As much as I respect Norv, it's not too hard to call a running play and I don't think his absence will have an impact on Gore. I think what will impact him this year is that he's not going to sneak up on anybody. He's not going to be a surprise -- people will be well aware of the skills he brings to the table. He's going to see more eight-man fronts and there's going to be much more pressure on the passing game because teams will challenge Alex Smith to execute through the air.