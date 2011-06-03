Q&A: Where does the labor situation sit after Friday's hearing?

How important is the timing of the decision?

GF: It's more important, in some ways, than the substance of the decision for the fans. If it's closer to 2 weeks, then we're in better shape because we're still in June. And if negotiations don't pick up until the end of June, there's still time to salvage the entire regular season. But if the sides wait for the decision, and it doesn't come until the middle of July, then that clock is ticking if the parties don't start negotiating until then. Then we run the risk of missing some regular-season games or rescheduling some of those games.