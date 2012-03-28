Q&A: Seahawks' Robinson insists fullbacks are here to stay

Robinson: I think there's a need for the fullback. If you want to be a really great running team, you have to have a fullback. A lot of people talk about the fullback being phased out, but I actually think it's just in a transitional phase right now. If you can find a guy who can catch the ball and motion out of the backfield, they can create mismatches. I think in 5 to 10 years, you'll look back at the fullback position and see it change the way Lawrence Taylor changed outside linebackers. I think you'll see fullbacks get bigger, stronger and faster, but remain different from a tight end because we don't block at the line of scrimmage.