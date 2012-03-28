Q&A: Seahawks' Robinson insists fullbacks are here to stay

Seattle Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson recently sat down with NFL.com to discuss the upcoming season. Coming off a Pro Bowl year, Robinson cited the team's strong finish and established running game as reasons for optimism in 2012.
Robinson also discussed his passion for appearing in front of the camera, which he hopes to translate to a post-football career.
Q: After getting a new deal this offseason, how do you feel going into next year?
Harrison: Power Rankings
Since free agency began, the league has been reshaped by acquisitions. Elliot Harrison offers new Power Rankings. More ...
Robinson: I feel pretty good. We established our identity running the ball as a physical offense. We already had a top-10 defense; our offense just had to catch up. The new collective bargaining agreement rules get you some extra time to heal up, so I feel good, and I'm very excited about next year.
Q: Marshawn Lynch has been around for a while, but it seems like last year, he really established himself as a consistent presence. What do you think accounted for him reaching that next level?
Robinson: In the last year and a half, Marshawn really turned into a professional. He learned how to treat his body. He learned how to watch film, how to be a student of the game. When he saw the progress from just a little bit of work and study, it made him work even harder off the field. Obviously you're seeing the benefits. I'm happy for him; I think he's got a lot of yards left on him.
Q: A lot of people talk about the fullback being less relevant in today's game. What do you think is the future of the position?
Robinson: I think there's a need for the fullback. If you want to be a really great running team, you have to have a fullback. A lot of people talk about the fullback being phased out, but I actually think it's just in a transitional phase right now. If you can find a guy who can catch the ball and motion out of the backfield, they can create mismatches. I think in 5 to 10 years, you'll look back at the fullback position and see it change the way Lawrence Taylor changed outside linebackers. I think you'll see fullbacks get bigger, stronger and faster, but remain different from a tight end because we don't block at the line of scrimmage.
Q: Pete Carroll has emphasized consisteny in personnel, but you have a new quarterback in Matt Flynn this year. How do you expect him to fit in with your offense?
Robinson: I think he'll fit in excellent. I don't know Matt much -- I've only seen him play two times. But the guy looks like he can sling the ball pretty well. I really don't care who's playing quarterback -- I just want to win football games and try to win a championship.
Q: Flynn doesn't have a lot of starts to his name, relative to most veteran quarterbacks. Is that a concern to you?
Robinson: I'd rather have this guy than a rookie, in all honestly. One of the biggest insurance policies for a quarterback who doesn't have a lot of experience is a great running attack, and I think that's what we've established. No matter who the quarterback is -- Tarvaris (Jackson) or Matt -- he can count on Marshawn running pretty hard for him.
Robinson: I started my rookie season with the 49ers. It was something that the 49ers' website controlled. I didn't bring it with me to Seattle as a team-run show. But then the lockout hit, and it got me thinking about the show and what I want to do with my career. It helps me create a platform for my transition out of the league, whenever that may come.
Q: What was your favorite segment?
Robinson: I did a show with (New Orleans Saints defensive tackle) Sedrick Ellis. We talked about the bounties but didn't get into it too much. He was just so funny. We talked about the (2010) playoffs. I asked him, 'Did you have a bounty on Marshawn? Y'all messed up on that.' We were just playing, but it was so fun.
Q: Carroll seems like someone who embraces social media and encourages his players to do the same. How appealing is that as a player with an interest in that area?
Robinson: You have to love a coach who's up with the times. He creates this work environment that's so fun that you want to be there. I've been with teams where it was hard to get up because the environment wasn't conducive to winning. But (Seahawks general manager) John Schneider and the rest of the front office have really created an environment where we're all excited and want to get to work.