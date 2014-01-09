Q&A: Rich McKay likes emphasis on NFL's crown-of-helmet rule

We've heard it before. I've been on the committee a long, long time now. I think in (1995) and '96 we put a lot more teeth into the defenseless receiver rules. That's been 18 years ago. I remember the discussions at that point in time were, "Well, if you're not going to allow us to hit, then you're going to get a lot of knee injuries and a lot of lower leg injuries because we're going to go low." Our intention all along is that you've got a targeted area that is from the mid-chest area to the thigh area. There's plenty of space in there. There are instances where receivers get themselves in positions that definitely taxes the defensive back as to where to strike them. But we are not seeing the backend people go low and that has led to lower leg injuries. This year, there's no question there were a couple of very obvious plays where players were hurt by low hits -- and we'll go back and look at those in the offseason. But again, I don't think the numbers are such that it's been what players may have said it was going to be.