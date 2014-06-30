Q&A: NFL's Dean Blandino prepares officials, players for 2014 season

I think it was a brand new rule and you really didn't have any previous rules close to that. We never really had a restriction on the defense as it related to scrimmage kicks like that other than covering up the center. I think there was an adjustment period for our officials to make sure that we are checking (for the violation). It needed to become part of our pre-snap mechanics to count those players and be aware of a situation where player may shift at the last second and create an overload of more than six players on either side of the snapper. It was certainly a transition we're going to look at. One of the challenges we have just with the officiating part of it is that the side judge is responsible in a lot of situations for that and the side judge is not an official that is normally officiating on closed-line plays. So we're spending a lot of time with our side judges in that area on field goals and extra points.