Q&A: NFL execs discuss Player Health & Safety Report with media

The third one is one you have probably written about the most -- the crown of the helmet change. There is an example of a rule that has probably been talked about for three years, if not four. We have looked at hits, and we looked at plays in open space. We asked players, "What do we need to do to change this?" I think the players' response was, "It is not a good thing to do. It is too dangerous. You should not duck your head. We just have to be better at it." Not sure that answer was good enough as we continued to watch tape and see it happen. We felt like a rule was necessary. I think the rule has been very effective, if for no other reason that coaches have been focused on it and players are focused on it. People do not want to have fouls, so they do not want to violate the rules and get a penalty or get fined. I think it is getting taught. I think players will adjust. Rules like this take time. They literally take years for players that have been doing certain things for a long time to get it where they do not do it. I feel good about that change. It was controversial when we made it, just because the media splash it created. We did not think it would be called very much because it is a fast-action play. We thought it might get fined more often. The biggest thing that we wanted to do was on the conduct, and the way it got taught, and have that go through all of the younger players. We feel pretty good about where that is going to go.