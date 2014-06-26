Q&A: Jeff Fisher talks about work with NFL Competition Committee

I couldn't identify just one, but there's numerous rule changes and points of emphasis that have reflected a change on the field almost immediately. It's hard to avoid the horse-collar tackle, for example, but the players understand why the rule is in there -- because of the injury rate prior to us making that a personal foul. Also, there's launching -- where the (defensive backs) were launching with the head and neck area of defenseless players. There's some other things in line play, like the illegal crack-back blocks and those kind of things where we have expanded the defenseless-player category to include just about anybody on the field in certain situations.