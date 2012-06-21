Putting football aside for a higher calling

Published: Jun 21, 2012 at 07:48 PM

NFL free agents Hamza and Husain Abdullah, brothers and practicing Muslims, are putting their football careers on hold -- perhaps permanently -- to speak at mosques this summer before making a pilgrimage to Mecca.

Here's what else is on tap for Friday:

Kinkhabwala: May the best man win

Jake Locker and Matt Hasselbeck are battling to start in Tennessee, but Aditi Kinkhabwala marvels at their relationship. More ...

Mike Lombardi takes a look at what might change now that the public will have access to "All 22", the coaches' film that encompasses the whole field.

Tom Brady has never been one to talk much. But in a recent interview, the Patriots QB dished out an offseason's worth of quotes on last year's Super Bowl, his hair and Gronk.

As one of 12 reporters to see the NFL's "bounty" evidence, Steve Wyche shares his findings with co-hostJason Smith on the latest "Cover Two Podcast". Later, the two welcome Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Knapp.

The swirl of attention around Percy Harvin has prompted Bucky Brooks to consider a question: Who are the top multipurpose weapons in the NFL?

Plaxico Burress is no longer employed by the Jets, and the free-agent receiver didn't hold back when discussing Gang Green's two controversial QBs.

Rapoport: Calm amid chaos

Amid the Percy Harvin storm, new GM Rick Spielman has taken the reins of the Viking ship, Ian Rapoport writes. More ...

Oakland Raiders assistant trainer Chris Cortez played hero last weekend, helping to rescue a woman from a sinking car.

Five classic NFL games are up for vote by fans. Check out the options, select your favorite, then see if it airs June 30 on NFL Network.

Happy birthday to NFL Network analyst and former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner, who turns 41 on Friday. Also celebrating a birthday is Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey, who turns 34.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

