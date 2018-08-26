Around the NFL

Punter Dickson stealing preseason show for Seahawks

Published: Aug 26, 2018 at 08:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Thrust into the spotlight following the recent release of mentor and franchise legend Jon Ryan, rookie Michael Dickson stole the show with a stunning display of punting artistry in the Seahawks' dress rehearsal Friday night.

Already leading the preseason in yards per punt, Seattle's fifth-round pick uncorked five kicks for 268 yards and a lofty 53.6-yard average versus Minnesota.

It wasn't just the distance that impressed onlookers. Much like Rams All-ProJohnny Hekker, Dickson offers an arsenal of tricks, spins, lobs, wedges and drivers that calls to mind a golfer's wide array of clubs to suit every occasion.

The 2017 Ray Guy Award winner started with a 57-yard punt that landed at the 3-yard line and took a hard 90-degree turn out of bounds. After a pair of booming boots that hung for nearly five seconds, Dickson landed a spinning beauty in the coveted coffin corner, touching down just shy of the end zone and spinning out of bounds once again at the 3-yard line.

Dickson gave his defense 86.6 yards with which to work per drive, averaging 4.83 seconds of hang time, according to SB Nation's Field Gulls blog. It was a performance unlike any in the NFL last season:

"Michael Dickson really couldn't have been more effective with the punts in his first time out (as the team's starter)," coach Pete Carroll raved after the game.

This is nothing new for Dickson, a former Aussie rules player who led all college specialists with 95 punts inside the 20-yard line and 42 inside the 10-yard line during his three years at the University of Texas.

For excited Seahawks fans, Friday night's spectacular performance was reminiscent of the masterpiece painted by Dickson en route to Texas Bowl MVP honors last December. After watching the Longhorns punter land an astonishing 10 kicks inside Mizzou's 15-yard line that night, general manager John Schneider was inspired to trade up for Dickson in the fifth round.

"He was just too unique of a player," Schneider explained after the draft, via ESPN.com. "He can do stuff with the ball that we haven't seen yet. We're really intrigued to see how that translates. I'm not like a punter expert ... but this guy does stuff with the ball that's pretty amazing."

To hear his college coach tell it, Dickson is well worth the price Seattle paid because he's the only punter comparable in value to skill-position stars.

"He's worth trading up in my opinion," Texas coach Tom Herman testified in May, "because you'll soon find out he'll be one of your best defensive players."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers plan to activate TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) from injured reserve

Tight end Pat Freiermuth is expected to be activated from injured reserve ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields (right thumb) has no injury designation, good to go Sunday vs. Lions

Justin Fields is good to go for his return to the field on Sunday. Fields had no injury designation Friday and will start as expected against the host Detroit Lions in a Week 11 tilt after missing four games with a right thumb injury.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has torn ligament in right wrist, will miss remainder of 2023 season

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is out for the remainder of the 2023 season after suffering a torn ligament in his right wrist in Thursday's loss to the Ravens, head coach Zac Taylor announced.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford (thumb) set to start vs. Seahawks

After missing one start due to a thumb injury, Rams QB Matthew Stafford will return to the starting lineup for L.A.'s Week 11 tilt against the Seattle Seahawks. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson (elbow) questionable for Week 11 vs. Bills

The New York Jets' top receiver, Garrett Wilson, is questionable for Sunday's AFC East showdown against the Buffalo Bills. Wilson has been limited all week in practices due to an elbow injury. Head coach Robert Saleh said Friday that "everything is positive" with Wilson but noted he must be cleared to play.
news

RB Saquon Barkley: I'd go 'insane' thinking about contract conundrum amid Giants' 2023 season

With the Giants relying on Saquon Barkley to help save a lost season, the star running back says it's better not to think about the contract conundrum following a dramatic offseason of negotiations.
news

Browns hosting free-agent QB Joe Flacco for workout

The Cleveland Browns are hosting a QB workout Friday morning, with former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco among them, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jason Kelce on Super Bowl LVII rematch: I don't need loss 'to motivate me to beat my brother or Andy Reid'

Eagles C Jason Kelce admits he doesn't need more motivation for Monday night's Super Bowl LVII rematch versus the Chiefs when it comes to facing his brother Travis or his former coach Andy Reid.
news

Bengals CB Mike Hilton on Joe Burrow's injury: 'Division might be out of reach, but we still have a chance to get to the playoffs'

With Joe Burrow's sprained wrist looming over Cincinnati, the Bengals (5-5) enter a tough gauntlet of games, but the team is still eyeing the playoffs despite the circumstances.
news

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. on best performance since 2019: 'It's been a long time coming'

Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham authored his best game since 2019 on Thursday night in Baltimore's 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, generating 116 yards on four catches.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Ravens' win over Bengals on Thursday night

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens emerged victorious from an AFC North showdown with the Bengals on Thursday 