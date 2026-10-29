Pulse of the Packers: Matthew Golden banged up, but Green Bay primed to bounce back

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers didn't conduct an official practice Wednesday ahead of Thursday night's game against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field, but their injury report estimation included good news for Matthew Golden fantasy owners.

The second-year wide receiver was upgraded from an estimated DNP Monday and Tuesday to an estimated limited participant Wednesday. He's listed as questionable for the NFC matchup with shoulder and foot injuries.

"I sure hope so," coach Matt LaFleur said when asked if Golden would play. "We're still kind of working through it and … you're not getting any real reps. Everything's pretty much walk-through."

Golden, who only missed one play in Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions, ranks ninth in the NFL with 540 receiving yards to go along with 15.0 yards per catch and three touchdown grabs. His statistics would be even better if not for a league-high seven drops, according to TruMedia.

We'll know Golden's official game status when the Packers announce their inactives 90 minutes before kickoff.

Homecoming Call

Right guard Travis Glover played every offensive snap in Detroit, yet he's been ruled out for the Panthers game with a knee injury. Veteran Kevin Zeitler figures to start in his place.

The 36-year-old has played 14,403 career snaps at right guard, per Pro Football Focus, and was graded as the 11th-best at his position last season. However, Zeitler hasn't played any offensive snaps since signing with the Packers after the Week 3 offensive line debacle against the Atlanta Falcons.

Zeitler was active in Weeks 5 and 6 but only played on special teams before being inactive against the Lions. LaFleur mentioned three reasons for Zeitler being inactive: The active offensive linemen were playing well, veteran left guard Aaron Banks was back on the game day roster, and the Packers needed reserves who could play center. Sure enough, starting center Sean Rhyan injured his ankle on the opening drive.

Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said Zeitler is ready to go if need be. LaFleur added that Zeitler is "absolutely" prepared to play on offense and that he "feels confident" in him. The Packers' handling of Zeitler hasn't always made sense during his month-plus tenure, but the Wisconsin native and alum appears set for his first start for his childhood squad.

Trial by Fire

John Williams had never played center during a game in his life before Sunday at Ford Field. He also hadn't played an offensive snap in his NFL career. A 2025 seventh-round pick out of Cincinnati, Williams missed his entire rookie season with a back injury before sitting on the bench for the first six games of this season.

Called into action after Rhyan and backup center Jacob Monk were injured on the opening drive Sunday, the aerospace engineering major performed admirably given the circumstances.

"That was one of the cooler things I've seen in a really long time," Stenavich said of Williams. "Obviously when Sean and Monk both went down after the first drive, I was extremely concerned with just us being able to operate, especially on the road, and against that defensive line. What he did, it wasn't perfect, but he did a great job. So I can't say enough about how he stepped up for the team."

Stenavich said he knows who's starting at center Thursday night but wouldn't reveal the team's decision. The only other feasible option would be fifth-round rookie Jager Burton, who played center at Duke, but his first start in Week 3 at left guard was a disaster.

Nearing a Return?

LaFleur has been asked at the beginning of the last couple of weeks if edge rusher Micah Parsons will practice that week. Each time his answer has been a definitive no.

This week's Parsons question centered on next week since the Packers didn't officially practice with a short turnaround, but there might be significance to LaFleur's answer of "I sure hope so."

Told that response was different than his previous ones about Parsons, LaFleur said, "Yeah, it is," while adding it'll ultimately be up to the team's medical staff to clear Parsons for a practice return.

"I'm itching at it, though, for sure," LaFleur said, while adding of Parsons' prospects to practice next week, "I'm saying there's a chance."

LaFleur flashed a grin when talking about Parsons, so perhaps he knows the All-Pro pass rusher will be on the field next week and doesn't want to reveal that definitively yet. Parsons hasn't practiced since tearing his ACL and meniscus on Dec. 14, 2025 in Denver.

Battle of Attrition

In addition to already losing defensive tackle Javon Hargrave for the year, defensive tackle Warren Brinson hasn't played yet this season because of calf and groin injuries. He landed on injured reserve because of the latter almost a month ago.

Defensive tackles Devonte Wyatt (ankle) and Anthony Campbell (ankle), as well as edge Brenton Cox Jr. (quad), are questionable for Thursday's game, Wyatt is probably the Packers' best defensive tackle, while Campbell is coming off a strong showing in Detroit. Cox is one of the team's three best edge defenders without Parsons.

Fortunately for the Packers, the Panthers won't have starting right tackle Taylor Moton and left guard Damien Lewis after both suffered injuries Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Weakness vs. Weakness

This is the key matchup I'm watching Thursday night. The Panthers arrive in Green Bay with the NFL's worst run defense, allowing 153.2 yards per game. The Packers' run game has been horrific, sitting about 15 yards below the second-worst rushing attack at a dreadful 59.9 yards per game.

The saying is "unstoppable force vs. immovable object," but this is a matchup between very stoppable force and extremely movable object.

Perhaps Josh Jacobs' return will provide a spark. His vision and yards-after-contact ability will help, but a makeshift offensive line still has to create space for him. The two must work in tandem because through seven weeks, the Packers rank 28th in yards before contact per rush (0.79), according to TruMedia. They also rank last in yards after contact per rush (2.12), but that's one of Jacobs' specialties.

"It's more on the backs than them," Jacobs said of the offensive line. "We still gotta make plays, and that's a part of it. Breaking tackles, grinding out them hard yards, regardless of if it was supposed to be turning a 2-yard run into a 4-yard run, those are things that motivate the guys and also motivate the play caller."

The Verdict

I ultimately think the Packers bounce back and head to New England at 5-3.

Carolina's cornerback room is decimated, and the Packers thrive in the downfield passing game. They currently rank tied for third in the NFL with 38 explosive completions (at least 16 yards). Christian Watson and Golden, assuming he plays, should feast. And even if the run game isn't spectacular, it shouldn't be as bad as in the first seven games.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has had a career resurgence in the last two years, and their offense ranks second with 39 explosive completions.

Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said a lot of those big plays come when Young escapes the pocket and finds guys late in the play. Green Bay's back end might have to stick with its assignments longer than usual, but the secondary has been stellar, and I don't think the Panthers will find the same success deep down the field.

The Packers have shown fortitude in turning a dreary 1-2 start around, and I think they show the same resolve after a dispiriting loss in Detroit last week.

Prediction: Packers 28, Panthers 17

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.